Former Pastor Arrested in 1975 Killing of 8-Year-Old Girl Headed to Bible Camp: Gretchen Harrington

A former pastor has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl who attended a Bible camp hosted by his church nearly 50 years ago. David Zandstra, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, has been charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first, second, and third degree, kidnapping of a minor, and the possession of an instrument of crime.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office stated that Zandstra confessed to the crimes after being confronted with allegations made in a January interview regarding his inappropriate behavior towards another young girl and a possible attempted kidnapping.

The victim, Gretchen Harrington, disappeared on August 15, 1975, in Marple, Pennsylvania, after leaving for Bible camp. Zandstra was a pastor at the Trinity Church Chapel Christian Reform Church, one of the host churches of the camp where the children began their day. He was responsible for transporting the children from Trinity to another host church, The Reformed Presbyterian Church, where Gretchen’s father was a pastor.

When Gretchen did not appear at The Reformed Presbyterian Church, her father became concerned, and Zandstra reported her disappearance to the Marple Police Department. However, her skeletal remains were later found in Ridley Creek State Park on October 14, 1975.

District Attorney Stollsteimer stated that Gretchen’s murder has haunted law enforcement and the community for over four decades. The arrest of Zandstra brings closure to a case that has deeply affected the community.

An arrest warrant and criminal complaint were filed against Zandstra on July 17, following the emergence of new evidence. He is currently in jail in Cobb County, Georgia.

The tragic murder of Gretchen Harrington has left an indelible mark on the community and serves as a reminder of the importance of justice and accountability. The arrest of Zandstra after nearly 50 years brings some measure of closure to the family and the community affected by this horrific crime..

