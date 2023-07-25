Former Obama Personal Chef Identified as Martha’s Vineyard Drowning Victim

Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell, has tragically drowned near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that Campbell’s body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday. Campbell, 45, was from Dumfries, Virginia and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of the accident. The Obamas were not present at the home when the incident occurred.

In a statement, Barack and Michelle Obama expressed their grief over Campbell’s passing. They described him as a beloved part of their family, highlighting his talent and passion for food. Campbell had worked as a sous chef at the White House before joining the Obamas at their private residence. The couple remembered him as a warm and kind person who brightened their lives.

The search for Campbell began on Sunday after a fellow paddleboarder reported that he had struggled on the surface, went under, and did not resurface. The search was temporarily halted but resumed the following day. Sonar from a boat located Campbell’s body about 100 feet from shore at a depth of approximately 8 feet. Police noted that Campbell was not wearing a life jacket.

Campbell is survived by his wife and their twin boys. The Obamas expressed their deep sorrow at his untimely death and extended their condolences to his family.

In summary, the loss of Tafari Campbell, Barack Obama’s personal chef, is a tragic event that has deeply affected the former president and his family. Campbell’s talent, warmth, and kindness will be greatly missed, and his untimely death serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety..

