Former Church Minister Charged with 1975 Murder of 8-Year-Old Gretchen Harrington

In a shocking turn of events, charges have been filed against an 83-year-old man in connection with the 1975 murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington. David Zandstra, a retired minister, was arrested in Marietta, Georgia, and is now facing charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping, and possession of an instrument of crime. The announcement of the charges has brought a sense of closure to the community of Broomall, Pennsylvania, which has been haunted by Gretchen’s abduction and murder for nearly five decades.

Gretchen Harrington disappeared on the morning of August 15, 1975, while on her way to summer Bible school. Her skeletal remains were discovered two months later in Ridley Creek State Park. The cause of her death was determined to be injuries to her head. For years, the case remained unsolved, leaving the community in a state of fear and uncertainty.

The breakthrough in the case came when a woman, referred to as “CI #1” in the police complaint, came forward and revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by Zandstra during sleepovers at his home. She also mentioned an entry in her diary from September 15, 1975, where she suspected Zandstra of being involved in Gretchen’s abduction. This information led investigators to track down Zandstra in Georgia.

During an interview with investigators, Zandstra initially denied any involvement in Gretchen’s disappearance. However, he eventually confessed to the crime. Authorities are now working to bring him back to Pennsylvania to stand trial.

The arrest of Zandstra has raised concerns about the possibility of other victims. The district attorney’s office has collected a DNA sample from Zandstra, which will be compared to DNA evidence from other open cases. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer emphasized the importance of holding Zandstra accountable for all his actions.

Gretchen’s family released a statement expressing their hope that the person responsible for her murder will finally be held accountable. They described how the tragedy had forever altered their lives and expressed their gratitude for the progress made in the case.

As the community of Broomall grapples with the news of the arrest, they can finally begin to heal from the wounds inflicted by Gretchen’s murder. The case serves as a reminder of the lasting impact that such a horrific crime can have on a community and the importance of justice for the victims and their families..

