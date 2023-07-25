FBI Investigates Death of Intellectually Disabled Inmate Charles Givens at Virginia Prison, Identifies him as Possible Victim of a Crime

The FBI is currently investigating the death of a mentally disabled inmate at a Virginia prison, who is suspected to be a victim of a crime. Charles Givens, who was serving time for murder at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center, passed away in February 2022. A federal lawsuit filed by his sister alleges that he was severely beaten by correctional officers before being found unresponsive at the facility.

An email from an FBI victim specialist addressed to Givens’ sister’s attorney confirmed that the case is under investigation. The email did not provide specific details about the investigation’s progress or its scope. Kym Hobbs, Givens’ sister, expressed her hope that the investigation will lead to justice for her brother.

The lawsuit claims that Givens had experienced routine abuse at Marion before his fatal encounter. It also raises concerns about the conditions at the facility, which houses inmates with mental health issues. According to the lawsuit, Givens had suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child, limiting his intellectual and emotional development. He required assistance and supervision for daily functioning throughout his life.

Initially, Hobbs was informed that her brother had died of natural causes. However, she later received a call suggesting that Givens had been beaten. An autopsy report revealed that his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the torso, but the manner of death was undetermined.

The five correctional officers accused in the lawsuit have denied the allegations, and none have been charged with a crime. The Department of Corrections has not responded to inquiries about the matter.

The conditions at Marion have come under scrutiny, with reports of inmates being hospitalized for hypothermia. A special grand jury impaneled last year described the living conditions for mentally ill inmates as “unsuitable” and “inhumane.”

Givens’ time at the facility was marked by multiple hospitalizations, allegedly due to correctional officer abuse or neglect. In the last year of his life, he was taken to the emergency room four times for treatment of hypothermia.

The investigation into Givens’ death is ongoing, and his family hopes that it will lead to justice and shed light on the broader issues at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...