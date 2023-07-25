East Hartford Man, 40, Identified as Fatal Shooting Victim: Sean Arcari

East Hartford police have released more information regarding a homicide that occurred on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Sean Arcari, a 40-year-old man who was involved in a dispute with the suspect. The incident took place at 217 Burnside Ave in East Hartford at around 7:57 p.m.

According to the East Hartford Police Department, they were notified about a male party who had been shot at the address. Upon arrival, they discovered that Arcari had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Arcari was involved in an altercation with the suspect, which tragically escalated to gunfire. The exact circumstances leading up to the altercation are still under active investigation, and the police are diligently examining all available evidence.

The suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, fled the scene before the officers arrived. The police are urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.

EHPD Chief Scott Sansom expressed his condolences to Arcari’s family and friends during this difficult time. He assured the community that the officers are working tirelessly to apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact EHPD Det. Patrick Sullivan at 860-291-7611 or call the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community cooperation in solving crimes. It is crucial for residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities. By working together, we can help ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that justice will be served, providing closure for the victim’s family and bringing a sense of security back to the community. The East Hartford Police Department remains committed to keeping the residents safe and will not rest until the suspect is apprehended..

