David Zandstra Arrested in Gretchen Harrington Murder Case: Former Church Minister Charged with Homicide

The Gretchen Harrington murder case, which has haunted Pennsylvania for nearly 48 years, has finally seen a major breakthrough. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of David Zandstra, an 83-year-old man from Marietta, Georgia, in connection with the abduction and murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington in August 1975.

Gretchen was last seen on the morning of August 15, 1975, when she left her home to walk to a summer bible camp program. David Zandstra, who was the pastor of one of the churches where the program was held, was responsible for transporting children to the secondary church location. Gretchen’s father, who was the pastor of the secondary church, reported her missing when she failed to arrive.

The case remained cold until July 17, 2023, when investigators traveled to Marietta, Georgia, to interview Zandstra. Initially, he denied any involvement, but when confronted with evidence of sexual misconduct from his past, he eventually confessed to seeing Gretchen on the morning of her disappearance. According to his confession, he offered her a ride, took her to a wooded area, and asked her to undress. When she refused, he struck her and believed she was dead.

The arrest of Zandstra has brought a sense of closure to Gretchen’s family, who have lived with the pain of her loss for almost half a century. Through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the family expressed their gratitude for law enforcement’s efforts in seeking justice.

Zandstra is currently in custody in Georgia but has refused to waive extradition to Pennsylvania. Authorities plan to submit a petition for his return to Pennsylvania to stand trial for the charges he is facing. Additionally, a DNA sample has been collected from him to investigate potential links to other cases.

The arrest of David Zandstra is a testament to the determination of law enforcement and the unwavering commitment to justice from Gretchen’s family and the community. It serves as a reminder that even after many years, justice can still be served, and the victims of heinous crimes can find some solace and peace..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...