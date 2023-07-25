Chicago Teen Identified as Victim of ‘Highway Killer’ Found Dead on Abandoned Indiana Farm in 1983: Keith Lavell Bibbs

A victim of notorious serial killer Larry Eyler, who was found on an abandoned farm in Indiana decades ago, has finally been identified. Keith Lavell Bibbs, originally known as “Adam Doe,” went missing when he was 17 years old and has remained unidentified for nearly 40 years.

Bibbs was one of four young men found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village, Indiana in 1983. Eyler, also known as the ‘highway killer,’ drugged and murdered all four victims. While two of the victims were identified early in the investigation as Michael Bauer and John Bartlett, Bibbs and another victim known as “Brad Doe” remained unidentified for years. However, Brad Doe was identified as John Brandenburg, Jr in 2021.

The case of Adam Doe was brought to the DNA Doe Project by the Newton County Coroner, Scott McCord, in 2020. After 37 years without a viable lead to Bibbs’ identity, the case spent more than two years in the labs, with multiple attempts to create a workable DNA profile. Finally, in January, the team of investigative genetic genealogists started making progress on the complex family tree.

After reaching out to potential family members and obtaining a Family Reference Sample (FRS) from a potential brother of Adam Doe, a match was developed. The Indiana State Police Lab conducted “Kinship” testing, which confirmed that Adam Doe was indeed Keith Bibbs.

Authorities have tied Bibbs’ murder to Eyler, who confessed to killing over 20 young men in the ’80s and ’90s. Eyler was sentenced to death but died in 1994 while on death row.

The identification of Keith Bibbs brings closure to his family after decades of uncertainty and provides another piece of the puzzle in understanding the crimes of Larry Eyler. While the pain of losing a loved one can never truly be erased, the identification of victims is an important step in the pursuit of justice and honoring their memory..

