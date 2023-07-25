Bryant Barbush of Hazleton PA dies; Family and friends mourn his passing

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Bryant Barbush from Hazleton, PA. Bryant, whose obituary has been shared widely, has left his family and friends in mourning. This news, which has been reported by several news articles, is still a developing story, and we await confirmation and validation.

Bryant Barbush was a beloved member of the Hazleton community, known for his warm heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering kindness. He touched the lives of many through his genuine compassion and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. Bryant’s passing leaves a void that will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

As family and friends grieve this devastating loss, they find solace in the cherished memories and special moments they shared with Bryant. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he impacted and the indelible mark he left on their hearts.

During this difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy and understanding as they navigate through their grief. Further details about memorial services and celebrations of Bryant’s life will be announced once confirmed.

Bryant Barbush will forever be remembered as a loving son, brother, friend, and community member. His spirit and generosity will continue to inspire those who knew him, reminding us all to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to make a positive impact in the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...