Brazilian Teen Husband on the Run After 14-Year-Old Wife is Shot and Killed: Hyara Flor Santos Alves Identified

A 14-year-old girl named Hyara Flor dos Santos Alves was tragically shot and killed by her 14-year-old husband in Guaratinga, Brazil. The couple had allegedly married illegally two months prior, despite the legal age of marriage in Brazil being 18 without parental consent or 16 with parental consent.

The police are currently searching for the husband, whose first name is reported to be Amadeus. He went on the run after Hyara’s death and is considered the prime suspect in the case. It is believed that he fled with his father, Amorim Junior, and another man named Averlon, although their relationship to the fugitives is unclear.

Hyara’s death is being treated as femicide, and the police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. The couple belonged to the Romani community, and it is not uncommon for individuals in this community to marry at a young age. In fact, their parents had apparently arranged their marriage, as their families were friends.

Audio recordings allegedly made by Hyara’s father have been circulating, in which he threatens the suspect’s relatives and demands that Amadeus be handed over to be killed. The missing trio is believed to have fled towards Itamaraju, and the area is now under increased surveillance.

In a statement, the police mentioned that a .380 caliber pistol with two magazines and ammunition was seized at the crime scene and sent for forensic examination. Further investigations and interviews will be conducted to determine the motive behind the crime.

The military police have reinforced security in areas with Romani communities to prevent any potential revenge attacks. The tragic incident has sparked outrage and highlights the importance of addressing child marriages and protecting young girls from such violence.

The death of Hyara Flor dos Santos Alves serves as a grim reminder of the consequences that can arise from underage marriages and the need for stricter enforcement of laws regarding the legal age of marriage. Steps must be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of young girls, and to hold those responsible for such crimes accountable for their actions..

