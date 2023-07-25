Authorities Investigate if Gilgo Beach Slayings Occurred in Rex Heuermann’s LI Home

A 12-day search of murder suspect Rex Heuermann’s home in Long Island has uncovered a “massive amount” of potential evidence, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the killings were committed inside the house. The search included a walk-in basement vault, which Tierney described as “creepy.” He emphasized that the investigation is not like what is portrayed on TV and that it will take time for analysts to process the evidence and potentially conduct DNA testing.

While Tierney did not provide specific details about the evidence found, he did acknowledge that numerous items of potential interest were discovered. He explained that they are waiting to see all the evidence before drawing any conclusions.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old real estate executive, was arrested on July 13 in Manhattan. He pleaded not guilty to murder charges related to the cold-case killings of three sex workers on Long Island in 2009 and 2010. He is also suspected in the murder of a fourth victim in 2007.

Tierney stated that they have acquired a lot of information and will continue working with their partners to see how it fits into the case. He also mentioned that investigators have searched other locations during the investigation.

Authorities believe Heuermann may be connected to six other victims found in Gilgo Beach, including four women, an Asian man dressed as a woman, and a child. A tip from a Long Island pimp, DNA from a pizza crust found in the suspect’s trash, and Heuermann’s internet search history led investigators to him and his green Chevrolet Avalanche.

The arrest of Heuermann, who is described as a hulking figure, came after Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison decided to intensify the investigation into the killings. The victims have been identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

In addition to the Long Island cases, authorities in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and South Carolina are reviewing cold case files where Heuermann might be a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be revealed as the evidence is analyzed and processed..

