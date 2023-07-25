Assam: Man Surrenders to Police After Killing Wife, In-laws in Golaghat Town

A triple murder has shocked the town of Golaghat in Assam, where a man allegedly killed his wife, father-in-law, and mother-in-law. The accused, identified as Nazibur Rahman, has surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime. The Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district, Pushkin Jain, confirmed the incident and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday at Hindi School Road in Golaghat town. The victims have been identified as Sanjib Ghosh, his wife Junu Ghosh, and the accused person’s wife Sanghamitra Ghosh. The accused, accompanied by his minor daughter, surrendered himself to the police.

The motives behind the murders have not been disclosed yet, and further details are awaited. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence and establish the circumstances that led to this horrific crime.

Such incidents of domestic violence and murder are deeply disturbing and highlight the need for increased awareness and preventive measures. It is crucial for society to address the root causes of such violence and provide support systems to victims before such tragic events occur.

The local community is in shock and mourning the loss of three lives in this heinous crime. The incident serves as a reminder for authorities to strengthen law enforcement and ensure the safety and security of citizens. It is also a call for society to reflect on the importance of fostering healthy relationships and resolving conflicts peacefully.

As news of this triple murder spreads, it is hoped that it will serve as a wake-up call for society to address the underlying issues that lead to such acts of violence. It is essential to promote a culture of respect, empathy, and open communication, as well as provide resources and support for individuals facing domestic conflicts.

This tragic incident is a grim reminder of the urgent need to address domestic violence and take proactive measures to prevent such crimes from occurring in the future..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...