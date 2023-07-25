Ashton Smith, Du Quoin High School graduate, passes away

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Ashton Smith, a beloved graduate of Du Quoin High School. According to numerous news articles, Ashton Smith has tragically passed away. However, it is important to note that this information is still unconfirmed and subject to validation.

Ashton Smith was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many during their time at Du Quoin High School. They were known for their charismatic personality, unwavering determination, and genuine kindness towards others. Ashton’s absence will undoubtedly leave a void in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know them.

Throughout their high school years, Ashton excelled both academically and socially. They were actively involved in various extracurricular activities, showcasing their passion for sports, music, and community service. Ashton’s dedication and hard work earned them the respect and admiration of their peers and teachers alike.

Ashton’s untimely departure has sent shockwaves through the Du Quoin community, as friends, family, and fellow alumni mourn the loss of such a cherished individual. Their memory will forever be etched in our minds, and their spirit will continue to inspire us all.

During this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ashton Smith. May they find solace and strength in the memories shared and the support of those around them. As we await further updates on this heartbreaking news, let us come together to honor Ashton’s life and legacy.

