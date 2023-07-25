Acworth Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Shooting Cousin, Violating Probation

An Acworth man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his cousin and for violating his probation, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady. The incident took place at the Peach Stone Independent Senior Living Apartments in Cobb County, Georgia.

On June 5, 2022, authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex. The victim, Darrell Waller, was shot in both legs. Waller worked as a maintenance man at the complex and was shot by his cousin, 48-year-old Arthur Lee Mislap. It was revealed that an argument had taken place between the two earlier that day.

After leaving the apartment, Mislap returned and called Waller’s name before shooting him. Witnesses reported seeing a man driving away in a white truck, which was later determined to be owned by Mislap. He was arrested at his home by Cherokee County authorities.

Mislap recently pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. As part of his sentence, he will serve the first 12 years in prison.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady expressed his commitment to keeping the community safe and ensuring that the office remains tough on crime. He stated, “We are committed to doing all we can to keep our community safe.”

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of gun control and the consequences that can arise from the illegal possession and use of firearms. It also highlights the need for conflict resolution and addressing personal disputes in a non-violent manner.

The sentencing of Mislap to 25 years in prison sends a strong message that acts of violence will not be tolerated in Cobb County. It also serves as justice for the victim, Darrell Waller, who suffered injuries as a result of the shooting. The community can find solace in knowing that their safety is a priority for the local authorities..

