35-year-old Erica Pedroza identified as victim in shooting near County Line & Trotter Road

Police have identified the victim of a shooting near County Line and Trotter Roads as 35-year-old Erica Pedroza. Pedroza was found dead at a home in the area, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on July 24, 2023, and the investigation is still ongoing. Police have not released any information about potential suspects or motives for the shooting.

The community has been shaken by this tragic event. Friends and family of Pedroza are mourning her loss and seeking justice for her death. The local police department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and interview witnesses. They are hoping that by releasing this information to the public, someone may have valuable information that can help solve the case.

In times like these, it is important for communities to come together and support one another. The loss of a loved one is never easy, and events like this remind us of the importance of valuing and protecting each other’s lives.

The police are also reminding residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. They are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the community and bring justice to those responsible for this senseless act of violence.

As the investigation continues, the community is encouraged to stay updated on any new developments. The police will provide updates as they become available and will work diligently to bring closure to this tragic incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the local police department or Crime Stoppers to provide anonymous tips. Together, we can help bring justice to Erica Pedroza and her loved ones and prevent future acts of violence in our community..

