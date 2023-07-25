33-year-old man stabbed to death in vengeance: Shyam Gupta identified as the victim | Delhi News

A 33-year-old man was tragically stabbed to death in Jaitpur, southeast Delhi, on Sunday. The police investigation revealed that two brothers were responsible for the murder. It was discovered that one of the accused had been slapped by the victim in the past, and both men wanted revenge.

The victim, Shyam Gupta, lived with his family in Hari Nagar Extension and ran a tour and travel office on Shukra Baazar Road in Jaitpur along with a friend. The incident occurred at 11:30 pm on Sunday when the police received a PCR call reporting a stabbing. The victim’s brother, Shyam Gupta, informed the police that he heard a loud noise while standing outside his home after dinner. He immediately rushed to his brother’s office and witnessed an argument between his brother and two men, identified as Rajender and Gulshan. During the altercation, Rajender held Shyam while Gulshan stabbed him. The assailants then fled the scene.

Shyam was rushed to Safdarjang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The motive behind the murder was the desire for revenge due to the past altercation between one of the accused and the victim. The police have launched a manhunt for the two brothers and are working on gathering evidence and witness statements to build their case.

This incident highlights the need for effective law enforcement and a strong justice system to ensure the safety and security of citizens. It is essential for individuals to resolve conflicts peacefully and refrain from taking matters into their own hands. The loss of a life in such a tragic manner is a reminder of the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence and resolving disputes through legal means.

The police are determined to apprehend the culprits and ensure that justice is served for Shyam Gupta’s family. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the case. The incident serves as a reminder for society to work together to prevent such acts of violence and promote a safer community for all..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...