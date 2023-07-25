32-year-old Deneen Lymore killed, another injured in Norfolk double shooting

In the Campostella area of Norfolk, Virginia, a double shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue late Monday night. The Norfolk Police Department reported that a woman was killed and a man was injured in the incident.

The shooting took place around 11:58 p.m., and when the police arrived at the scene, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Deneen Lymore, unfortunately passed away shortly after being transported to the hospital. The man, who is 37 years old, received treatment for his injuries and is expected to survive.

As of now, the police have not released any information about potential suspects involved in the shooting. However, they are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They can contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610 or provide anonymous tips through the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. Additionally, individuals can use P3 Tips to leave anonymous tips.

The investigation into the double shooting is still ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information about what led to the incident. It is a developing story, and updates are expected to be provided as more details emerge.

Violent crimes like this are always deeply concerning and have a significant impact on the community. The loss of a life and the injuries sustained by another individual are tragic events that highlight the need for increased efforts to address and prevent such incidents. It is essential for law enforcement agencies and community members to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone.

As the investigation continues, the Norfolk Police Department will be working diligently to gather evidence and identify those responsible. It is crucial for the community to remain vigilant and support law enforcement in their efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families..

