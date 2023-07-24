“Zetwick Construction Owner Dalton Zetwick of Hastings MN Passes Away”

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Dalton Zetwick, a beloved resident of Hastings, MN, and the proud owner of Zetwick Construction. While news of Dalton Zetwick’s obituary has been circulating in various news articles, it is important to note that this is still a developing story, and the details surrounding his passing have not been officially confirmed or validated.

Dalton Zetwick was a highly respected member of the Hastings community, known for his exceptional work in the construction industry. As the owner of Zetwick Construction, he played a significant role in shaping the landscape of our town, leaving a lasting legacy through his craftsmanship and dedication to his craft.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dalton was also a cherished friend, family member, and community advocate. Known for his warm and compassionate nature, he touched the lives of those around him with his kindness and generosity. Dalton’s presence will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

As we await further information regarding Dalton Zetwick’s passing, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find solace in the memories shared and the lasting impact Dalton had on our community.

