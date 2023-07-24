‘You’re going to have to kill me,’ said Dusty Porter, suspect shot by Las Vegas police officer

On July 21st, an officer-involved shooting took place near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on the investigation during a media conference on Monday afternoon.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser revealed that this incident marked the fourth officer-involved shooting of the year, with three of them being non-fatal. Officer Vladimir Butler, 29, who has been with the LVMPD since 2017, was identified as the officer involved. He fired one shot from a Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm with a tactical light.

The suspect, Dusty Porter, 35, was described as a black male, approximately 5’11” tall, and weighing 180 pounds. Prosser displayed a photo of Porter as well as the kitchen knife that he allegedly wielded during the incident.

The 911 call was made by Porter’s sister, who reported that he was “acting weird and was armed with a knife.” According to Prosser, Porter was arguing with his sister and following her room-to-room while carrying the knife. The sister locked herself in a bathroom as Porter refused to let her leave the house.

Due to the severity of the situation, LVMPD STAR protocol was initiated, which requires at least three officers and a supervisor to be assigned to the call. The officers established a perimeter and began a dialogue with Porter from outside the residence. Despite their attempts to de-escalate the situation, Porter repeatedly stated that officers would have to kill him.

Eventually, officers heard screams coming from inside the home. They made an emergency entry and found Porter in a locked bathroom with the victim. After kicking in the bathroom door, Officer Butler saw Porter with the knife and fired his weapon, striking the suspect. Other officers used a Taser to assist in taking Porter into custody.

Porter was transported to UMC Trauma and remains there under arrest. He has been charged with first-degree kidnapping with the use of a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

The victim’s 911 call was played during the media conference, providing further insight into the terrifying ordeal she had endured..

