Yellowstone Woman Amie Adamson Killed in Suspected Grizzly Bear Attack on Buttermilk Trail

A woman was found dead near Yellowstone National Park in what authorities believe was a bear encounter. The woman, identified as 47-year-old Amie Adamson from Derby, Kansas, was discovered on Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone, Montana. Grizzly bear tracks were found at the scene, and an investigation is currently underway.

Amie Adamson was a former teacher who left her career in 2015 to embark on a backpacking adventure across the United States. She even wrote a book about her experiences titled “Walking Out: One Teacher’s Reflections on Walking out of the Classroom to Walk America.” According to her mother, Janet Adamson, Amie was passionate about exploring the beauty of Yellowstone National Park and enjoyed hiking, walking, and running in the area.

The incident has prompted the Custer Gallatin National Forest to implement an emergency closure of the Buttermilk Area, located about 8 miles from West Yellowstone, to ensure human safety. The population of grizzly bears in the area has been growing in recent years, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

This unfortunate incident follows other recent bear-related incidents. Last month, a 66-year-old man was killed by a bear in Arizona in what authorities described as a highly unusual and unprovoked attack. In Colorado, a 35-year-old sheepherder was severely wounded in a black bear attack.

To prevent bear encounters and ensure safety when venturing into bear-populated areas, wildlife officials recommend several precautionary measures. These include carrying and knowing how to use bear spray, traveling in groups during daylight hours, avoiding carcass sites and concentrations of scavengers, watching for signs of bears, making noise to alert bears of your presence, and avoiding approaching bears.

The tragic death of Amie Adamson serves as a reminder of the potential dangers when encountering wildlife in their natural habitats. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, and it is essential for individuals to take necessary precautions when exploring areas where bears are known to inhabit..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...