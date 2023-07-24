Woman Identified as Amie Adamson Found Dead in Yellowstone Bear Attack

A 47-year-old woman named Amie Adamson was found dead near Yellowstone National Park in what authorities believe was a bear encounter. The woman’s body was discovered on Buttermilk Trail in Montana, and grizzly bear tracks were found at the scene. An investigation is currently underway.

Amie Adamson, originally from Derby, Kansas, had left her teaching career in 2015 to embark on a backpacking journey across the United States. She even wrote a book about her adventures titled “Walking Out: One Teacher’s Reflections on Walking out of the Classroom to Walk America.” According to her mother, Janet Adamson, Amie loved exploring the beauty of Yellowstone National Park and enjoyed hiking, running, and walking through the area.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has implemented an emergency closure of the Buttermilk Area for human safety. Grizzly bear populations have been growing in recent years, leading to increased encounters with humans. Just last month, a 66-year-old man was killed by a bear in Arizona in what was described as a highly unusual and unprovoked attack. Another incident involved a 35-year-old sheepherder who was attacked by a black bear in Colorado.

In light of these incidents, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has provided some precautionary steps for people venturing into bear-inhabited areas. These include carrying and knowing how to use bear spray, traveling in groups during daylight hours, avoiding carcass sites and concentrations of scavengers, watching for signs of bears, making noise to alert bears of your presence, and refraining from approaching bears.

Amie Adamson’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the importance of taking precautions when venturing into bear habitats. It also highlights the need for continued efforts to educate the public about bear safety. The investigation into her death will hopefully provide further insights and help prevent similar incidents in the future..

