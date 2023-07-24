Woman Found Dead in Yellowstone Bear Attack: Amie Adamson Identified as Victim

A woman was found dead in what authorities believe to be a bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park. The woman’s body was discovered on Buttermilk Trail, west of West Yellowstone, Montana. Grizzly bear tracks were found at the scene, and an investigation is currently underway. The victim has been identified as Amie Adamson, a 47-year-old from Derby, Kansas.

Amie Adamson was known for her love of the outdoors and her adventurous spirit. She had left her teaching career in 2015 to embark on a backpacking journey across the United States. She even wrote a book about her experiences titled “Walking Out: One Teacher’s Reflections on Walking out of the Classroom to Walk America.”

Adamson’s mother, Janet Adamson, posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on Facebook, expressing the immense pain of losing her. She described Amie as beautiful, smart, and talented. According to Janet, Amie would start her days early, exploring and running through the beauty of Yellowstone National Park.

In response to the incident, the Custer Gallatin National Forest implemented an emergency closure of the Buttermilk Area for human safety. This closure is located approximately 8 miles from West Yellowstone.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks stated that the grizzly bear population has been growing in recent years. This tragic incident serves as a reminder for people to take precautions when venturing into areas where bears are present. Some of these precautions include carrying and knowing how to use bear spray, traveling in groups, avoiding carcass sites, and making noise to alert bears of your presence.

This is not the first bear-related incident to occur recently. Just last month, a 66-year-old man was killed by a bear in Arizona in what authorities called a highly unusual and unprovoked attack. In another incident, a 35-year-old sheepherder was attacked by a black bear in Colorado and sustained severe injuries.

The loss of Amie Adamson is a tragic reminder of the potential dangers that can exist in the wilderness. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of their surroundings and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety when exploring bear-populated areas..

