“Wausau Police Searching for Person of Interest in 3rd Avenue Shooting: Nicholas Multani Sought”

The Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin is currently on the lookout for a person of interest in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday morning. The incident took place on the 800 block of S 3rd Avenue, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the police, the incident was reported at 11:23 a.m. on Sunday when someone called to inform them that their home had been struck by gunfire following a dispute with an individual outside the caller’s residence. By the time the officers arrived at the scene, the individual had already fled in a vehicle. However, officers were able to find evidence that was consistent with a shooting.

The person of interest in this case has been identified as 17-year-old Nicholas Multani, a resident of Wausau. He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has black hair and is believed to be driving a silver 2002 Mazda Millenia with the Wisconsin license plate AHY2661. Multani is considered armed and dangerous.

The Wausau Police Department is urging anyone with information about Multani’s whereabouts to contact the Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or visiting their website at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. The police department is working diligently to locate and apprehend Nicholas Multani.

It is important for the public to remain vigilant and cautious until Multani is apprehended. If you happen to spot him or his vehicle, it is advised to avoid approaching him and instead contact law enforcement immediately..

