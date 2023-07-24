Wanted Georgia Man Arrested by US Marshals for Shooting Death: Chase Craft Arrested

On July 19, 2023, Chase Craft, a 20-year-old Georgia man wanted in connection to a shooting death in Tattnall County, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals. Craft was located at The Garden District apartment complex in Statesboro, Georgia. The arrest was made possible with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office. Craft is currently booked at the Tattnall County Jail.

The incident leading to Craft’s arrest occurred on June 29, 2023, when the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville, Georgia. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, Travis Ron Arnold, aged 35, who had been shot and killed. It was determined that Craft and Arnold had engaged in a fight, during which Craft shot Arnold and fled the scene. Unfortunately, Arnold did not survive his injuries.

Craft has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is actively investigating the case, and once the investigation is complete, the case file will be handed over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Craft. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) hotline, online, or by using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The arrest of Chase Craft brings some closure to the tragic incident that resulted in the death of Travis Ron Arnold. The cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public’s assistance in providing information is vital in ensuring that those responsible for such crimes are held accountable..

