Two Indicted after Deadly Shooting and Fiery Crash in Fayette County: Darius Springfield and Nakita Anderson Identified as Victims

Two men have been indicted on murder charges after a shooting incident led to a fiery crash in Fayette County, Tennessee last year. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Monday that Darius Springfield and Nakita Anderson were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that crashed into a home on South Somerville Street on June 24, 2022.

Following the incident, the TBI launched an investigation in collaboration with the Somerville Police Department. During the course of the investigation, Kentavious Taylor and Brandon Auston, both from Moscow, Tennessee, were identified as the individuals responsible for the shootings.

As a result, a Fayette County Grand Jury indicted Taylor and Auston on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, vandalism between $60,000 and $250,000, and felony reckless endangerment.

With the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Somerville Police, TBI agents arrested both men after the indictments were issued. Taylor and Auston were subsequently booked in the Fayette County Jail, each with a bond set at $500,000.

The details surrounding the motive for the shooting and subsequent crash have not been disclosed at this time. The TBI and local law enforcement agencies will continue to investigate the case to gather more information and evidence.

Incidents like these highlight the importance of cooperation between different law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served. The TBI’s involvement in this case underscores their commitment to investigating and solving crimes that pose a threat to public safety.

As the legal proceedings move forward, the families of the victims and the community at large will be looking for answers and closure. The indictment of the two suspects brings hope that justice will be served, but it also serves as a reminder of the tragic loss of life that occurred on that fateful day in Fayette County..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...