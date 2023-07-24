Twinsburg Man Charged with Murder in Parma Apartment Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday at a Parma apartment complex, resulting in the death of 26-year-old Julius Morgan Sanders. David Tyler Grant, a 25-year-old man from Twinsburg, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

The incident occurred at the State Hill Manor Apartments on State Rd. Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered Sanders lying face down in the hallway of a second-floor apartment building. Grant, the alleged shooter, was also present and surrendered the handgun he was holding without incident.

Sanders had suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso and was rushed to University Hospital’s Parma Medical Center. Tragically, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to the police, Grant and Sanders were acquainted with each other prior to the shooting. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a physical altercation between the two in the hallway of the apartment complex. Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun and multiple shell casings at the scene, which are believed to be the weapons involved in the shooting.

Grant has been released on bond and is currently not in custody. However, he has been charged with murder and will face a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for further consideration.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The tragic loss of Sanders’ life has left the community in shock and mourning. As the case proceeds, it is hoped that justice will be served for the victim and his loved ones.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is a reminder of the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and seeking help when emotions escalate. Acts of violence like this only bring pain and heartache to all involved, leaving a lasting impact on the community..

