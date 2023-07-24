Trevor Francis, Ex-Nottingham Forest Footballer, Dies at Birmingham City

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Trevor Francis, the former Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City footballer. Several news articles have announced this news, however, it is important to note that the reports have not yet been officially confirmed or validated. We are closely following this developing story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Trevor Francis was a legendary figure in the world of football, known for his immense talent and contributions to the sport. Born on April 19, 1954, in Plymouth, England, Francis began his professional career at Birmingham City in 1970, where he quickly rose to prominence. He became the first British footballer to be transferred for a fee exceeding £1 million when he joined Nottingham Forest in 1979.

During his time at Nottingham Forest, Francis played a crucial role in the team’s success, winning the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 under the management of Brian Clough. He also had stints at other clubs such as Manchester City, Sampdoria, and Atalanta, showcasing his versatility and skill in various leagues.

Off the field, Francis made a name for himself as a talented manager, leading clubs like Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday. His knowledge and passion for the game made him a respected figure in the football community.

The news of Trevor Francis’ passing has sent shockwaves throughout the football world, with fans and fellow players mourning the loss of a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...