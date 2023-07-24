Trevor Francis, Birmingham City Death: EX-Nottingham Forest Footballer dies

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Trevor Francis, a legendary figure in English football. According to multiple news articles, Trevor Francis has died, marking the end of an era for both Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, the two clubs he had an indelible impact on.

Trevor Francis was born on April 19, 1954, in Plymouth, England. His exceptional talent on the field quickly garnered attention, leading him to join Birmingham City at the tender age of 16. He made his professional debut for the club in 1970 and went on to become their youngest ever player to score a goal, just a few months later. Francis’s skills and remarkable goal-scoring ability soon caught the eye of Nottingham Forest, who secured his services in 1979 for a British transfer record fee at the time.

His time at Nottingham Forest would forever be etched in football history. Under the management of the iconic Brian Clough, Francis played a pivotal role in the club’s back-to-back European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980. He contributed significantly to Forest’s success, scoring crucial goals and demonstrating his exceptional technical ability.

After his spell at Forest, Francis continued to make a significant impact on the footballing world, both as a player and later as a manager. He represented several clubs, including Manchester City, Sampdoria, and Atalanta, before retiring in 1994.

Trevor Francis’s legacy as a player and his contribution to the beautiful game will always be remembered. His death is a great loss to the footballing community, and our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We await further confirmation and details regarding his passing.

