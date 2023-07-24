Student’s Lawsuit Claims Violation of Freedom of Speech Over Instagram Memes

A Tennessee high school student has filed a federal lawsuit against his school district and administrators, claiming that they violated his freedom of speech. The student, who remains anonymous, was suspended for three days after posting satirical memes directed at his principal on Instagram. The lawsuit, filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee Winchester Division, argues that the student’s posts did not cause any disruption at school, and therefore, the suspension was unwarranted.

The lawsuit names Tullahoma City Schools, Principal Jason Quick, and Vice Principal Derrick Crutchfield as defendants. It alleges that the principal defied the First Amendment by suspending the student for creating memes that poked fun at him. The images, which were posted during the student’s summer vacation, included one showing Quick holding a box of fruit and vegetables, with added text that suggested a close friendship between the student and the principal. Another image depicted Quick as an anime cat wearing a dress.

All of the posts were made while the student was off school property, according to the lawsuit. The principal relied on a school policy that prohibits students from posting pictures that embarrass or demean staff members, as well as engaging in social media activity deemed “unbecoming of a Wildcat,” the school’s mascot. The lawsuit argues that unless a student’s off-campus expression causes a substantial disruption at school, the responsibility of policing their speech falls to parents, not the government.

The student, who was initially told he would be suspended for five days, had a physical reaction upon hearing the news. He was later informed that the suspension had been reduced to three days. The lawsuit claims that both Quick and Crutchfield should have known that the suspension would cause the student emotional distress.

The student, who has a 3.4 GPA and is involved in extracurricular activities such as playing trombone in the high school band and serving as a senior leader in his Boy Scout troop, is concerned that the suspension will negatively impact his chances of receiving scholarships and being accepted into top colleges and universities.

The student is seeking a jury trial and wants to prevent the district from enforcing the social media policy, arguing that it violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for students’ freedom of speech rights, both in Tennessee and across the country..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...