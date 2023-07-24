Senior Pune Cop Shoots Dead Wife And Nephew, Then Dies By Suicide: ACP Bharat Gaikwad Identified

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune, Maharashtra, where a 57-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew before taking his own life. The incident occurred at the ACP’s bungalow in the Baner area at around 3.30 am on Monday.

The motive behind the shocking incident is still unknown, according to officials from the Chaturshringi police station. The ACP, identified as Bharat Gaikwad, was posted in Amaravati and had returned home prior to the incident.

The sequence of events began when Gaikwad allegedly shot his wife in the head. Upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew rushed to the door, only to be met with another shot from Gaikwad, hitting his nephew in the chest. Gaikwad then turned the gun on himself, resulting in the deaths of all three individuals.

The other two victims were identified as Gaikwad’s wife, Moni Gaikwad (44), and his nephew, Deepak (35). The police arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The shocking incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The reasons behind Gaikwad’s actions are yet to be determined, and authorities are working to gather more information. It is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support systems within law enforcement.

Cases of suicide and domestic violence within the police force are concerning, as officers face significant stress and trauma in their line of work. This incident highlights the need for improved mental health support and resources for police officers and their families.

The tragic event has also prompted discussions about the impact of work-related stress on individuals, especially those in high-pressure professions like law enforcement. It serves as a reminder for society to prioritize mental health and provide necessary resources for individuals to cope with stress and seek help when needed.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of three lives and hopes for a better understanding of the factors that led to this devastating incident..

