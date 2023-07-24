Search Crews Excavate Rex Heuermann’s Backyard in Connection with Gilgo Beach Murders

Police in Massapequa Park, Long Island, have started digging in the backyard of Rex Heuermann, the man charged in the Gilgo Beach murders. Investigators suspect that some of the victims may have been killed in Heuermann’s home, but they have not yet found evidence to support this theory. Over the weekend, officials used excavating equipment to search Heuermann’s backyard for any buried remains or evidence. At this time, the police have not disclosed whether they have found anything significant.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested in Manhattan and charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. DNA evidence has linked him to the killings, but Heuermann has pleaded not guilty. He is also considered the main suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison stated that the investigation is far from over, and there are still many pieces of the puzzle that need to be put together. Police believe that Heuermann lured the victims while his family was out of town. Tape and burlap bags were found at the crime scene, further suggesting his involvement.

The search in Heuermann’s backyard is expected to continue for several more days. The investigation has also prompted a reexamination of unsolved murders and missing persons cases across the nation. Police in Las Vegas and Atlantic City are looking into possible connections to Heuermann and the Gilgo Beach murders. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone assured the public that the investigation is ongoing and that justice will be sought for other victims.

Heuermann’s wife has filed for divorce, stating that it will be uncontested. She has requested privacy for her family during this difficult time. Investigators have been speaking with sex workers who had prior contact with Heuermann to gather more information about his movements and methods. Two sex workers currently in jail have audio recordings of their interactions with him.

Authorities are also examining two of Heuermann’s vehicles for evidence. The search includes looking for hair, trophies, souvenirs, and jewelry that may connect the victims to the vehicles. Heuermann is currently on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, showing little emotion during his time there. This recent development in the Gilgo Beach murder case has brought attention to one of New York’s most notorious mysteries..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...