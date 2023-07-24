Pune ACP Commits Suicide After Killing Wife and Nephew

In a tragic incident, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Pune, Maharashtra, allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew before taking his own life. The incident took place at the ACP’s residence around 3.30 am on Monday. The ACP, identified as Bharat Gaikwad, was found with a gun near his body.

The two other victims were identified as Gaikwad’s wife, Moni Gaikwad, and his nephew, Deepak. The reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained, and a probe has been initiated by the police. Gaikwad was posted as an ACP in Amaravati and had come home on leave.

According to the police, the ACP first allegedly shot his wife in the head, and upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew rushed to the scene. As they opened the door, Gaikwad allegedly shot his nephew in the chest before turning the gun on himself. All three individuals died on the spot.

The police suspect that Gaikwad used his private pistol in the incident. Gaikwad’s mother, two sons, and other family members were also present in the house when the shootings occurred, and it was the family members who alerted the police about the incident.

The tragic incident has left the community shocked and saddened. It highlights the importance of mental health awareness and support within law enforcement agencies. It is crucial for authorities to pay attention to the well-being of their officers and provide them with the necessary resources to deal with any emotional or psychological challenges they may face.

This incident also serves as a reminder of the need for stricter gun control measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring. Access to firearms should be regulated and monitored to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals and communities.

As the investigation continues, the focus should be on understanding the underlying factors that led to this horrific event and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents in the future..

