Pueblo Police Seek Suspects in Hit-and-Run and Homicide: Kevin Garcia Identified as Victim

Pueblo police are currently conducting investigations into two separate incidents – a fatal hit-and-run wreck and a homicide. Last Thursday, a man named Kevin Michael Garcia, 37, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident. The incident occurred on St. Clair Avenue, and Garcia was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The police are actively searching for the responsible party, although no further details have been provided.

In addition to the hit-and-run case, the police are also seeking information regarding a homicide that took place on June 27 at the Val-U-Stay Inn and Suites on North Hudson Avenue. The victim, Russell Kuklies, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed at the scene. The police have released surveillance footage showing two suspects. The first suspect is described as a white male wearing dark clothing and dark hair, while the second suspect is described as a male with brown skin, dark hair, a red shirt, and brown pants. The police are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help identify the suspects.

It is worth noting that Kuklies’ homicide was the first of three seemingly unrelated homicides that occurred over a span of two days in late June. The police are also seeking witnesses in the death of Marcos Colunga-Gaona, 25, who was killed the day after Kuklies.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department’s communications center at 719-553-2502. If you have information specifically about the homicide suspects, you can contact Detective Jeff Shay at 719-553-2445. For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit their website at pueblocrimestoppers.com. It is important to note that information leading to a felony arrest may qualify the submitter for a cash reward.

These ongoing investigations highlight the importance of community involvement and cooperation in solving crimes and bringing justice to the victims and their families..

