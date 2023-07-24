Police Investigating Homicide of Pitch Phaunpa in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are currently investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in Mississauga as a homicide. The incident occurred in an apartment building on Helene Street North, and the police were initially called to the scene to check on the well-being of the female resident.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the lifeless body of the woman, who has since been identified as Pitch Phaunpa. The authorities believe that the homicide took place between July 17 and July 18, although the exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

This tragic event has left the community shocked and saddened. Residents in the area are now urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information that may help in the investigation. Peel police are actively seeking the cooperation of the public in bringing justice to the victim and her family.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to come forward and contact the homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips through Peel Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

As the investigation continues, the police are likely to explore various leads and potential motives behind the young woman’s tragic demise. The community is hopeful that the authorities will swiftly apprehend those responsible and ensure that justice is served.

Incidents like this serve as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance and support for law enforcement. In times like these, it is crucial for residents to come together, provide any helpful information, and stand in solidarity with the victim’s loved ones.

The loss of a young life is always a devastating tragedy, and the community of Mississauga mourns the untimely passing of Pitch Phaunpa. May her family find solace in the support of their community and may the police swiftly bring those responsible to justice..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...