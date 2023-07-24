Police Identify Shamar Powell-Flowers as Man Killed in Greektown Shooting

A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Greektown early Sunday morning, Toronto police say. Shamar Powell-Flowers was killed after gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, there was an altercation in the area involving several people and when a firearm was discharged, Powell-Flowers was “struck by a projectile.”

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital but died a short time later. Investigators are asking anyone who was driving in the area between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on the morning of the shooting to contact police if they have dash-camera footage. Toronto police are also urging anyone else with video surveillance footage to contact investigators.

Sunday’s shooting came just hours after a memorial was held to mark the fifth anniversary of the deadly Danforth shooting, which claimed the lives of 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon. The memorial was held at Withrow Park, just down the street from the scene of the homicide on Sunday.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in Toronto and the need for increased efforts to address this problem. Shootings and homicides continue to occur in the city, leaving families devastated and communities in fear.

It is crucial for individuals who have any information regarding this shooting to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. The cooperation of the community is essential in solving these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice.

In addition to witness accounts, the police are also encouraging individuals with video surveillance footage or dash-camera footage from the area to provide it to investigators. This evidence could potentially be crucial in identifying the perpetrators and understanding the events leading up to the shooting.

The tragic death of Shamar Powell-Flowers serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address gun violence in Toronto. Efforts must be made to prevent such incidents from occurring and to provide support to the affected communities..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...