Peel Police Investigating Homicide of Pitch Phaunpa

Peel Regional Police are currently investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in Mississauga as a homicide. The woman, identified as Pitch Phaunpa, was found dead in her apartment after officers were called to perform a wellness check last Thursday in the area of Park and Helene streets in Port Credit.

Authorities believe that the incident occurred between July 17 and July 18, but no further details have been released at this time. Peel Regional Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.

The tragic news of Pitch Phaunpa’s death has sent shockwaves through the community. Friends and family are grieving the loss of a young life, as they struggle to comprehend the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and security in our communities. It is crucial for neighbors to look out for one another, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with law enforcement to maintain a safe environment for everyone.

Homicide investigations require the collaboration and support of the community. By providing information and cooperating with the police, residents can play a vital role in helping to bring justice to the victim and closure to her loved ones.

As the investigation continues, authorities will work diligently to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to Pitch Phaunpa’s death. The search for answers will no doubt be a challenging and complex process, but with the cooperation of the community, law enforcement hopes to bring the responsible parties to justice.

In the face of this tragedy, it is important for the community to come together, show support, and offer condolences to Pitch Phaunpa’s family and friends. This devastating loss serves as a reminder to cherish our loved ones and to advocate for a safe and secure environment for everyone..

