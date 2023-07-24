Oklahoma Mother Brandy McCaslin Kills 3 Children in Apparent Murder-Suicide

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, a tragic incident occurred in Verdigris, Oklahoma, where a 39-year-old mother, Brandy McCaslin, shot and killed her three children before turning the gun on herself. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported that when law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, they found McCaslin barricaded inside the house. After attempting to make contact with her, the authorities entered the residence and discovered the three unresponsive children, who were pronounced dead on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Noe, Billy, and Bryce, aged 11, 6, and 10 months, respectively. The authorities have classified the incident as an apparent murder-suicide. According to Law&Crime, the tragic event took place during a supervised visitation with one of McCaslin’s children. An unidentified woman who brought the child to the house was taken hostage and locked in the garage.

Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackleford revealed that the authorities had previously visited McCaslin’s house due to reports of domestic violence and concerns for child welfare. These visits allowed them to gather information about the layout of the house but, tragically, they were unable to prevent the horrific outcome.

The standoff between McCaslin and law enforcement officials lasted for approximately three hours before the authorities made entry into the home. Inside, they found McCaslin deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with the bodies of her three children, who had all been shot.

The community has been left in shock by this devastating incident, and a memorial has been set up near the house where people can pay tribute to the young victims. The OSBI is working to gather more information about the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

This heartbreaking event serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and addressing domestic violence and mental health issues. It is crucial for communities and individuals to come together to support those who may be in need and to promote understanding, empathy, and resources for those struggling with their mental health..

