Murder trial begins for Safco shooting suspect – Smithfield Times: Victim identified as Rakim Breeden

The murder trial of Preston Kyle Thomas, a Carrollton man accused of fatally shooting his coworker, Rakim Breeden, began on July 24, 2023. Thomas, who was 25 years old at the time of the incident, allegedly shot and killed Breeden, a 26-year-old from Como, North Carolina, on September 23, 2021, while they were both employed at the Safco Distribution Center near Windsor.

Thomas is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The trial is expected to last for two days, according to prosecutors and Thomas’s attorney, Timothy Clancy.

According to Isle of Wight County sheriff’s deputies who investigated the scene, the shooting occurred after Breeden knocked Thomas’s cellphone off a ledge and damaged it, leading to an argument between the two. Thomas then allegedly retrieved a gun from his car and shot Breeden multiple times during a second argument while they were on a break. Unfortunately, Breeden died while being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

During the trial, the first witness to take the stand was Lance Simms, the senior distribution center manager at Safco’s Windsor facility. Simms testified that he heard a loud popping sound on the day of the shooting and found Breeden on the floor of the receiving dock, bleeding profusely.

Video recordings from Safco’s security cameras were shown in court, where Simms identified Thomas and Breeden. Simms also testified that in one of the videos, Thomas appeared to spit on Breeden based on body posture, although Thomas’s face was not visible from the camera angle.

However, Clancy, Thomas’s attorney, argued that Breeden was the aggressor. Simms testified that the videos showed Breeden removing his shirt and striking Thomas, with another employee, Raheem Madison, attempting to hold an agitated Breeden back.

Thomas surrendered to authorities on April 14, 2022, after evading law enforcement for nearly seven months. Initially charged with second-degree murder, the charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder. Thomas pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in September 2022.

The trial will continue to unfold, and the jury will ultimately decide Thomas’s fate..

