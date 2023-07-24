A tragic incident occurred in Chester, South Carolina on Sunday, resulting in the death of a man. The shooting took place on Saluda Street, located north of downtown Chester. The Chester Police Department released a statement about the incident on their Facebook page.

The victim has been identified as Darion A.A. Jones, a 22-year-old resident of Chester. Terry Tinker, the Chester County Coroner, confirmed that Jones died at the scene after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The investigation into the fatal shooting is still ongoing, according to Chief Curtis Singleton of the Chester Police Department.

No further details about the incident have been released at this time. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are collaborating with the police department to gather more information and investigate the case.

The community is left in shock and mourning over the loss of a young life. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, leaving many unanswered questions. As the investigation continues, authorities hope to provide more clarity and bring justice to the victim and their family.

Andrew Dys, a reporter and columnist for The Herald, covered this tragic event. Dys has been with The Herald since 2000 and has received numerous awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and human interest stories. His work is highly regarded and even housed in the U.S. Library of Congress. He is the author of the book “Slice of Dys.”

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in communities across the country. It is a tragedy that another life has been lost to senseless violence. The community of Chester, South Carolina, stands united in grief, hoping for answers and justice for Darion A.A. Jones..

