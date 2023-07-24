Man Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Irma Woody

A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a deadly stabbing in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when officers from the Charleston Police Department were called to a gas station due to a man acting strangely. The man, identified as Chaddrick Trent II, 32, of Marmet, told the officers that he had stabbed a woman, later identified as a family member.

Following Trent’s statement, officers from the Marmet Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home along MacCorkle Avenue. Tragically, they discovered the deceased body of the woman, identified as Irma Woody, inside the residence. It is believed that she had been stabbed multiple times, leading to her death. However, her body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.

According to a news release, Trent expressed regret for the incident and stated that he believed he would have been better off if he had not smoked so much marijuana and had been taking his medications. Investigators later learned that Trent suffers from schizophrenia, a mental illness that can cause disordered thinking and behavior.

Trent is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail without bond on the first-degree murder charge. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward and provide assistance. They can be reached at 304-357-0885 or through the “Tips” tab on their website, www.kanawhasheriff.us.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of mental health awareness and proper treatment for individuals suffering from mental illnesses. It serves as a reminder that untreated mental health conditions can have severe consequences, not only for the individuals themselves but also for those around them. It is crucial for communities to prioritize mental health support and resources to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...