Investigation Launched into Homicides of Heather James, Pete O’Brian Eldridge, and James Andronis

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a homicide investigation after the discovery of three bodies in Lucasville, Ohio. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when family members made a distressing 9-1-1 call, reporting that they had found their son dead at his residence on McLaughlin Rd.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that deputies promptly responded to the call and upon arrival, they found one person deceased inside a camper. Further inspection led them to a second camper on the property where they discovered two more bodies. The victims have been identified as Heather James, 45, Pete O’Brian Eldridge, 35, and James (Jay) Andronis, 68. All three individuals resided at the location where the incident took place.

In order to assist with the investigation, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) has been called in by the detectives. The bodies will be taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies to determine the cause of death.

This shocking incident has left the community in disbelief and mourning. The authorities are actively working to gather evidence and uncover the circumstances surrounding these deaths. The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

This shocking incident has left the community in disbelief and mourning. The authorities are actively working to gather evidence and uncover the circumstances surrounding these deaths. The Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

As the investigation progresses, the Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring justice for the victims and their families. The loss of three lives in such a brutal manner is a tragedy that impacts the entire community. The hope is that with the cooperation of the public and the tireless efforts of law enforcement, those responsible for this heinous crime will be brought to justice..

