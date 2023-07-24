Investigation: Landlord Commits Suicide After Police Discover Renter’s Body

In a shocking incident in Boulder County, Colorado, a man is believed to have taken his own life after encountering a sheriff’s deputy investigating his property, where he had apparently killed his tenant. The property owner, Robert Reid, 52, owned a home on Ridge Road, and his tenant, 61-year-old Timothy Crimmins, lived at the same address.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Reid and Crimmins had ongoing disputes over rent payments, possible evictions, and payments for work done on the home. On March 16, Crimmins’ family called for a welfare check as they had not heard from him for several days. When deputies arrived, they discovered a body hidden under a tarp outside the home. As one deputy went to retrieve equipment from his patrol car, he noticed another vehicle nearby that had not been there before their arrival. This prompted the deputy to call for additional backup.

When help arrived, deputies approached the vehicle and found Reid dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body under the tarp was identified as Crimmins. Inside Reid’s car, investigators found recently purchased cleaning supplies, indicating that he may have been preparing to dispose of the victim’s body and clean the crime scene.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a warrant and conducted a thorough search of the property, gathering evidence. They also interviewed friends, family, and neighbors, as well as store workers who had sold Reid the cleaning products. Additionally, they compared Crimmins’ injuries to a shotgun and ammunition owned by Reid.

Based on their investigation, the investigators presented their case to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, who agreed with their conclusions. According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, detectives determined that Reid shot and killed Crimmins and then took his own life after realizing that deputies were at the scene.

It is a tragic and disturbing incident that has left the community in shock. The authorities believe that Reid acted alone in carrying out this heinous crime. Investigations like this highlight the importance of early intervention in disputes and conflicts to prevent such tragic outcomes. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to gather all the facts and bring closure to this case..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...