Homicide: 600 Block of 46th Place, Southeast – Victim: Malik Haggans

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation of a homicide that took place on July 21st in Southeast Washington, D.C. The incident occurred on the 600 block of 46th Place.

Upon receiving a report of a shooting, MPD officers promptly responded to the scene. They discovered the lifeless body of an adult male victim in the hallway of a residential building. The victim was later identified as Malik Haggans, a 27-year-old individual.

The MPD has released documents related to the case, which provide further details about the incident. These documents can be accessed through the embedded link below:

Document Link: 7.22.23 Homicide 600 Block of 46th Place, Southeast

As of now, there are no available notifications regarding this specific case. Individuals interested in staying updated on any developments related to this investigation are advised to check back at a later time. The MPD acknowledges the public’s cooperation and assistance in providing any information that may aid in solving this crime.

Homicides are deeply concerning incidents that impact both the immediate community and the city as a whole. The MPD is committed to thoroughly investigating this case and bringing justice to the victim and their loved ones. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in solving the case. Therefore, the MPD urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The MPD is dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of Washington, D.C., and relies on the cooperation of the community to achieve this goal. By working together, the MPD and the public can help create a safer environment for everyone..

