Hobbs murder suspect arrested in Seminole; Victim identified

On July 22nd, the Seminole Police Department in Texas received a report about a suspicious person who was seen looking inside vehicles in the 300 block of SW 15th street. The officers quickly responded to the call and were able to locate the individual. It was determined that the suspect was intoxicated, and he was subsequently arrested for public intoxication. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Jose Santiago Briones Jr.

However, this arrest took a surprising turn when a wanted check was conducted on Briones. It was discovered that he had an outstanding murder warrant from Hobbs, New Mexico. The officers were now dealing with a potentially dangerous individual who was not only intoxicated but also wanted for a serious crime.

In order to ensure the safety of the community and the suspect himself, Briones was transported to the Gaines County Detention Center. This facility would be able to hold him for both the public intoxication charge as well as the murder warrant. The swift action taken by the Seminole Police Department in apprehending Briones highlights their dedication to protecting the community and bringing individuals responsible for crimes to justice.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting suspicious activity to the authorities. In this case, a concerned citizen noticed someone behaving in a way that raised suspicion and promptly contacted the police. Thanks to their vigilance, a potentially dangerous individual was taken off the streets and will now face the consequences of his actions.

The Seminole Police Department is commended for their quick response and commitment to keeping the community safe. Their efforts in this case demonstrate the effectiveness of proactive policing and the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and the public. By working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone..

