Greektown shooting victim identified as Shamar Powell-Flowers | CTV News

A 29-year-old man named Shamar Powell-Flowers has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Greektown, Toronto. The incident occurred early Sunday morning near the intersection of Danforth and Carlaw avenues. Toronto police have stated that an altercation took place in the area involving several individuals. During this altercation, a firearm was discharged, and Powell-Flowers was struck by a projectile, resulting in his death. Emergency services were called to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

In the aftermath of the shooting, investigators are seeking the assistance of the public. They are specifically asking for anyone who was driving in the area between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on the morning of the incident to come forward if they have dash-camera footage. Additionally, Toronto police are urging individuals with video surveillance footage to contact them. Any information or evidence could aid in their investigation.

The shooting took place just hours after a memorial was held to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the tragic Danforth shooting in 2018. This incident claimed the lives of 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon. The memorial was held at Withrow Park, which is located near the scene of the homicide on Sunday. The timing of this new shooting serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or those who may have witnessed the altercation to come forward. They can contact the police directly or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing, and any assistance from the public could be crucial in bringing justice to Shamar Powell-Flowers and his loved ones..

