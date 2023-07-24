Freeman, Missouri, Man Edward Demoussett Identified as Homicide Victim

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri recently released the identity of a man who was found shot to death on a road in a rural area of the county. The incident occurred on Sunday when deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Lakeview Drive in Freeman.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man lying in the roadway with another person attempting CPR. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Edward Demoussett of Freeman.

Authorities have taken a person of interest into custody for further questioning, indicating that progress is being made in the investigation. However, at this time, there are no additional details available for release.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of maintaining safety in rural areas, where resources may be limited and response times may be longer. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting and bring justice to the victim and their family.

The community of Freeman, Missouri, is undoubtedly shaken by this incident. The loss of a life in a small, close-knit town can have a profound impact on its residents. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to provide support and resources to those affected by such tragedies.

As the investigation continues, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will likely conduct interviews, gather evidence, and work closely with the county prosecutor’s office to build a strong case. The ultimate goal is to hold the responsible party accountable for their actions.

In the meantime, the community of Freeman must come together to support one another during this difficult time. Acts of violence, regardless of the location, remind us of the importance of promoting peace and unity within our communities..

