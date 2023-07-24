Fact Check: 2018 Video from US Falsely Viral as Nigerian Immigrant Dying by Suicide in London Airport

The viral video of a person allegedly dying by suicide inside London’s Heathrow Airport has been proven to be false. The video, which shows a person flinging themselves over a railing and falling to the ground, has been shared on social media with claims that the victim, a Nigerian man, died by suicide to avoid being deported. However, India Today conducted an investigation and found that the video is more than five years old and not from Heathrow Airport.

Upon reverse-searching keyframes from the viral video, India Today came across a Fox News report from March 1, 2018, featuring screenshots from the same video. The report confirmed that the incident took place at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the US. According to the report, the man had sustained “serious injuries” during the fall.

A spokesman for the Atlanta police stated that the man appeared to be intoxicated and had berated other passengers in front of a bar at the airport. The Daily Mail also reported the incident on February 28, 2018. The man was identified as Kyle Phillips, 32, and was taken away by medical staff despite his severe injuries. The police spokesperson mentioned that Phillips was “alert, conscious, and breathing.” Phillips faced charges of disorderly conduct and intoxication.

While the nationality of the man could not be independently verified, it is clear that the video being shared with claims of him being a Nigerian immigrant and dying by suicide is false.

This incident highlights the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media. False information can cause panic, spread misinformation, and harm individuals involved. It is crucial to rely on credible sources and conduct thorough research before drawing conclusions from viral videos or posts. In this case, the video was misattributed and shared with misleading claims, leading to the spreading of false information..

