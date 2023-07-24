Ex-Boyfriend Charged in 2022 Slaying of Evila Yanes

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of a woman he previously dated, according to Arlington police. Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was served the arrest warrant for this case. It is unclear at this time whether he has legal representation.

On October 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a parking lot on North Cooper Street. The woman, identified as Evila Yanes, 44, was found lying face down and bleeding from the head. Police later determined that she died from blunt force injuries at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her identity.

Surveillance footage from a local business showed Moreno Castaneda and Yanes together just hours before her body was discovered. The two had a history of domestic violence during their lengthy dating relationship, according to police.

Moreno Castaneda was named a person of interest in the homicide during a news conference about a month after the killing. A tip from the public about his location led to his arrest the following day on a probation violation warrant. Although he initially declined to speak with detectives about the case, recent lab reports revealed that his DNA was found on multiple items at the crime scene.

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones praised the community’s cooperation in helping to locate Moreno Castaneda and the hard work of the homicide unit in gathering the evidence needed to charge him with murder. Jones stated, “This is a prime example of how the community working with their police department can make a positive difference.”

Moreno Castaneda is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail with a bond set at $250,000. Additionally, there is an ICE hold on him, indicating potential immigration-related issues.

The arrest and charge of Moreno Castaneda serve as a reminder of the importance of reporting domestic violence and working together as a community to prevent such tragedies. The Arlington Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents and will continue to investigate this case thoroughly..

