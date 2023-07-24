Dalton Zetwick of Hastings MN, Zetwick Construction Owner, has died

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Dalton Zetwick, a well-respected individual and owner of Zetwick Construction in Hastings, MN. Though this news is still a developing story, multiple news articles have reported on the untimely demise of Dalton Zetwick. However, we must emphasize that the news of his obituary has not been officially confirmed or validated at this time.

Dalton Zetwick was renowned for his exceptional leadership and dedication to his construction business. As the owner of Zetwick Construction, he played a pivotal role in shaping the local community through his remarkable craftsmanship and commitment to delivering high-quality projects. Dalton’s passion for construction was evident in every endeavor he undertook, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and those who had the privilege of working with him.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dalton Zetwick was a beloved figure in his personal life. He was known for his generosity, kind-hearted nature, and unwavering support for his family and friends. Dalton’s warm smile and infectious laughter brightened the lives of those around him, creating lasting memories for all who knew him.

As we await official confirmation of Dalton Zetwick’s passing, our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find solace in the memories they shared with him and draw strength from the legacy he leaves behind. We will continue to monitor this developing story, providing updates as soon as they become available.

