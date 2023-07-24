Dalit Girl Commits Suicide after Rape by Teens in Andhra

A 13-year-old Dalit girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Pamarru mandal took her own life after being raped by two teenagers. The girl, who had been missing for four days, was found in a canal on Sunday. According to the police, she ended her life out of humiliation.

The victim was a ninth-grade student at Nimmakuru High School in Pamarru Mandal. On July 20, she left for school from her hometown, Nibhanupudi village in Krishna district, but never returned. Concerned, her parents filed a missing complaint at a nearby police station.

The police launched an investigation and formed eight teams to search for the girl. During their investigation, they detained a teenage boy named Lokesh, whom they suspected to be involved in the case. Lokesh confessed during the interrogation that he, along with his relative Narendra, took the girl to a lodge in a nearby town called Uyyur and raped her. Unable to bear the humiliation, the girl took her own life. Her body was discovered four days later in Mantripalem in Movva mandal.

Lokesh and Narendra have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 376(B), 376(VA), 342, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

This tragic incident highlights the vulnerability of young girls, especially those from marginalized communities. It is a stark reminder that despite efforts to create awareness and provide legal protection, sexual violence against minors continues to occur.

The authorities must ensure a thorough investigation into this case and bring the perpetrators to justice. Additionally, there is a need for stronger implementation of laws and stricter punishment for those involved in such heinous crimes. Society as a whole must come together to ensure the safety and well-being of all children and work towards creating a society free from sexual violence and exploitation..

