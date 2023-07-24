Colts Safety’s Father Identified as Man Who Allegedly Killed Bald Eagle

The identity of the person responsible for killing a bald eagle outside of Pittsburgh has been revealed as 50-year-old Rodney Thomas. What makes this case particularly disturbing is that Thomas is the father of Rodney Thomas II, a safety for the Indianapolis Colts.

The alleged shooting took place on May 12 when residents discovered one of two local mature bald eagles dead in a field. Linda Carnevali, a resident, expressed her devastation, stating, “We’re devastated that this would happen, and we don’t understand why somebody would do this.”

The eagle pair had been in the area for almost two decades, always seen together except when protecting their clutches or newly hatched eaglets. In fact, two eaglets had recently hatched in their nest, making the loss even more tragic.

Shortly after the incident, tips led investigators to the suspect, who later confessed to all aspects of the crime. The Pennsylvania Game Commission stated that the suspect will face appropriate state and/or federal charges once the ongoing investigations are concluded.

Bald eagles have made a remarkable comeback in the United States and are considered one of the country’s greatest wildlife preservation success stories. However, the penalty for killing an eagle in Pennsylvania was downgraded to a summary violation fine of up to $200 when they were upgraded from endangered to protected. The state Senate has recently passed a bill to raise the fine to $2,000 to discourage poaching.

On a federal level, the penalty for poaching a bald eagle can include a fine of up to $100,000 and up to one year in prison for a first offense.

Rodney Thomas II, the son of the alleged poacher, is a seventh-round pick out of Yale and had an impressive rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts. He played in all 17 games, appearing in 63% of defensive snaps and intercepting four passes.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation and the need for strict penalties to deter poaching. The killing of a bald eagle not only harms the individual bird but also threatens the overall population and the ecological balance they contribute to..

